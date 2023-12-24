Lee scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Lee has put in a goal in three straight games. His goal Saturday gave New York a 5-3 lead early in the third frame. He put it five-hole from the right circle. Lee has struggled this season and had just 10 points, including seven goals, in his first 30 games before putting up a three-game, five-point streak (three goals, two assists). Reports of Lee's demise have been greatly exaggerated, although he's been a hard guy to roster this season. He's on a 25-goal pace, which can really help in some formats. So keep an open mind, especially in deep formats.