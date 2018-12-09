Islanders' Anders Lee: Bloodied in win

Lee had to briefly leave the game Saturday after taking a hard check from Niklas Kronwall of the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The hit was shoulder to the face of Lee which resulted in eight stitches above Lee's left eyebrow and a few more above his lip. Kronwall will likely face discipline from the Department of Player Safety, but was not penalized during the contest. Lee went scoreless in this game, but the hit did seem to energize the Islanders as they eventually came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Wings, 3-2.