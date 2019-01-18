Islanders' Anders Lee: Bookends scoring in easy win

Lee scored twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Lee bookended the scoring, with his first goal occurring just 5:48 into the opening frame and the other tally coming into an empty net with 2:09 remaining in the third. With 18 goals through 46 games, Lee's on pace to top the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season. While his scoring has dropped off from last year's 40-goal campaign, Lee has become much more responsible defensively, flipping his rating from minus-25 to plus-16.