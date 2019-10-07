Islanders' Anders Lee: Buries first goal

Lee tallied his first goal of the year in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Lee's goal extended the Islanders' lead to 3-0 late in the second period. The winger took a step back last season with 51 points in 82 games after recording 40 goals and 62 points in 2017-18. He'll be trying to return to elite sniper status in this campaign while skating alongside Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle on the top line.