Lee scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Monday's 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 1.

Lee finished off a well-executed 3-on-2 rush midway through the third period to give New York a 3-0 cushion. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for the Islanders' captain, who has found the net four times in the last six games, all at even strength. Lee was held without a point in four games during the qualifying round against Florida, but has since regained the touch that's made him a five-time 20-goal scorer.