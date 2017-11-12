Islanders' Anders Lee: Buries ninth goal of season

Lee netted his ninth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Blues.

Lee is operating at a point-per-game pace this season, managing 17 points through 17 contests. His top-line gig and role on the first power-play unit have turned him into a lethal fantasy forward. The 27-year-old is proving that his career-high 34 goals last season were no fluke. Get him in your lineup.