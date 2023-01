Lee scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 32-year-old's efforts gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but the wheels came off for New York after that. It's the third multi-goal performance of the season for Lee, who now has 17 tallies and 33 points through 49 games as he marches toward his sixth career 25-goal campaign.