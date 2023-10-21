Lee posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 OT loss against the Devils.

The helper was Lee's first point of the season after getting blanked in the first two outings. He has been consistent, notching exactly two shots on net in each of his three games. Lee ended up with a plus-1 rating, a blocked shot and two hits in 14:55 of ice time. He'll search for his first goal in Saturday's quick road trip to Buffalo.