Lee recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lee helped out on Mathew Barzal's first-period tally. The assist snapped a stretch in which Lee had just a single two-goal game and nine scoreless outings over 10 appearances prior to the All-Star break. The winger is at 20 points, 120 shots on net, 84 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He's on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the first time in a full season since 2015-16.