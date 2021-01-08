Lee seemed to be on a career downswing last season after scoring just 20 goals in 68 games for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 20 goals are a far cry from the 40 he potted in 2017-18 and a handful from the 28 he netted in 2018-19. Sure, he would've added a couple more to that total should the pandemic not had shut down the end of the NHL's regular season, but Lee was still unlikely to reach the 25-goal plateau. Yes, the 40 goals came with playing alongside John Tavares. The latter's defection was going to take its toll, but a 40-50 percent goal loss is a bit much to stomach for a player that is making $7 million per season in Lee. It also doesn't help matters that Lee is 30 years old and plays a physical style, which could hinder his play as his career moves along. Fantasy managers should approach Lee with caution this season.