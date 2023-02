Lee logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

This was Lee's first point in three games since the All-Star break. He's also posted a positive rating in seven straight appearances, racking up four goals and a plus-8 mark in that span. The 32-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 17 helpers, 145 shots on net, 84 hits, 37 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 55 contests overall.