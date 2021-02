Lee scored a power-play goal on three shots while adding two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Lee broke a 3-3 deadlock with 2:44 remaining in regulation, cleaning up a loose puck in the blue paint for his fourth goal of the year. The 30-year-old had entered the night having scored just once in his last eight games since the season opener. Lee is gunning for his fifth straight 20-goal season and is on pace to have a shot at it.