Lee scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Lee has points in three straight games, picking up three goals and two assists over that span. He's been elevated to the top line due to injuries to Josh Bailey (upper body) and Mathew Barzal (lower body). Lee now has 22 goals, 41 points, 162 shots on net, 93 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 60 outings this season while filling a top-six role.