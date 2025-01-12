Lee notched two assists, eight shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Lee's eight shots were a team high. While he wasn't able to cash in on any of his own attempts, he set up third-period goals by linemates Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal to lift the Islanders to the win. Lee now has six goals and four assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the 34-year-old winger is at 35 points (19 goals, 16 helpers), 130 shots, 60 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 42 appearances.