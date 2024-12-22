Lee logged two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lee has put together a solid month or so with six goals and eight assists over his last 13 contests. The 34-year-old winger is currently on the third line with Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, though forward combinations could be interchangeable for a while now that head coach Patrick Roy has a healthy group up front. Lee is at 13 goals, 14 assists, 104 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances as one of the Islanders' best forwards this season.