Islanders' Anders Lee: Eight points in last seven games
Lee scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Florida.
Is his game finally waking up? We sure hope so. Lee has two straight, two-point games and three in his last six. And eight points in seven games. Lee is rewarding his patient owners -- keep pushing him over the boards for your fantasy squad.
