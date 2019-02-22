Islanders' Anders Lee: Enjoying scoring in Alberta

Lee got the Islanders on the board with his 21st goal of the year in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Lee has now scored in three straight games, all against the Alberta-based teams. He also led the Islanders in shots with five, and added two hits in a strong all-around performance despite skating only 13:08. This may be due to some leftover tensions from the teams' previous meeting last Saturday, as well as Lee's high stick on Darnell Nurse in this contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories