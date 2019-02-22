Islanders' Anders Lee: Enjoying scoring in Alberta
Lee got the Islanders on the board with his 21st goal of the year in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
Lee has now scored in three straight games, all against the Alberta-based teams. He also led the Islanders in shots with five, and added two hits in a strong all-around performance despite skating only 13:08. This may be due to some leftover tensions from the teams' previous meeting last Saturday, as well as Lee's high stick on Darnell Nurse in this contest.
