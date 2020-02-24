Islanders' Anders Lee: Erupts for three points in win
Lee scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. He also registered four shots and two hits.
Lee picked up each of the Islanders' first two goals and passed up the chance at the hat trick when he set up Josh Bailey's empty-netter late in the game. After a brief four-game dry spell, Lee has rolled up five points (two goals, three assists) over the last two. His next tally will put him at the 20-goal mark for the fourth straight year.
