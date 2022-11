Lee scored a goal on six shots in 14:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lee opened the scoring Tuesday, putting home a rebound off a Kyle Palmieri shot on the power play 14:23 into the first period. The 32-year-old American is currently riding a three-game point streak -- he's racked up five goals and 10 points through the first 10 contests of the campaign while skating on the Islanders' second line and first power-play unit.