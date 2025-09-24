Lee is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Wednesday.

If Lee's injury lingers into the two-week range, he could be in danger of missing Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 9. The veteran winger has missed just one regular-season game over the past three seasons, including 2024-25 when he scored 29 goals on a career-high 233 shots. Still, given his offensive upside and role with the man advantage, Lee should be a top-end fantasy target heading into the 2025-26 campaign.