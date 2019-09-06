Islanders' Anders Lee: Feeling sense of relief

Lee stated Friday how relieved he is to have signed a long-term contract with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lee signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Islanders in July. The goal totals took a dip for Lee last season, as he no longer had the luxury of playing with the departed John Tavares. However, the 29-year-old pivot is expected to open the season on the top line with Matthew Barzal where his job will be to park his big frame in front of the opposing goaltender to tip in shots and slam home rebounds. Lee should once again approach the 30-goal mark this season.