Lee scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

The tally was Lee's second in as many games as he helped the Islanders move to a 2-0 series lead. The 30-year-old winger has produced just the two goals, along with 15 shots, a plus-4 rating, 11 PIM and 16 hits in six postseason outings.