Islanders' Anders Lee: Finding power-play success
Lee recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Lee's second-period goal was originally credited to defenseman Nick Leddy, but it was later detected that Leddy's point shot was in fact redirected in front by Lee. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound winger makes a living screening goaltenders and deflecting pucks in front, with half of his 16 goals coming on the man advantage.
