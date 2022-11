Lee scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Lee tallied midway through the third period, sparking the Islanders' comeback push. The winger has three goals and three assists over his last six games, maintaining fairly steady production in a top-six role. For the season, he's at seven tallies, six helpers, 38 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests.