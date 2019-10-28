Islanders' Anders Lee: First multi-point effort of season

Lee scored and tallied an assist in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

After Jakub Voracek opened the scoring at the 1:07 mark of the first period, Lee scored less than two minutes after, following it up with a primary assist on Mathew Barzal's goal in the second stanza. Lee now has six points in 11 games and is seeing more ice time this year compared to years passed. However, Lee's power-play time is way down in 2019-20 which has hurt his fantasy value considerably.