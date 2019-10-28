Islanders' Anders Lee: First multi-point effort of season
Lee scored and tallied an assist in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
After Jakub Voracek opened the scoring at the 1:07 mark of the first period, Lee scored less than two minutes after, following it up with a primary assist on Mathew Barzal's goal in the second stanza. Lee now has six points in 11 games and is seeing more ice time this year compared to years passed. However, Lee's power-play time is way down in 2019-20 which has hurt his fantasy value considerably.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.