Lee provided an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Lee was credited with a helper on Anthony Beauvillier's goal with 1:39 left in the third period. While the Islanders pushed late, they failed to tie the game. Through seven December contests, Lee has a goal and two assists. The slow stretch on offense has cooled his season pace, though he still has nine tallies, 13 helpers, 90 shots, 54 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 31 outings overall.