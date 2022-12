Lee scored a goal on 10 shots during a 6-4 victory over the host Devils on Friday.

Lee scored his first goal in 14 appearances with nine seconds left in the first period, giving the Islanders the lead for good. The 32-year-old opened November with markers in four of five outings, but Friday's tally was his first since Nov. 8. He added six assists during his goalless skid. Lee set a new career high in shots, surpassing his previous high of nine versus the Stars on Jan. 3, 2016.