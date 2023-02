Lee logged a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Lee reached the 20-assist mark for the fifth time in his career when he helped out on a Noah Dobson goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Lee has three goals and three helpers over his last five contests. For the season, he's at 42 points (12 on the power play), 163 shots on net, 96 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances.