Islanders' Anders Lee: Goal and assist in lopsided win
Lee finished Tuesday's 8-2 win over Detroit with two points.
Lee's goal versus the lowly Red Wings was his 14th of the season, and the forward also collected his 13th assist of the campaign Tuesday. It was Lee's first multi-point outing since Dec. 21. He only played 0:33 on the power play and hasn't produced a point with the man advantage in 15 games, so Lee must improve in that area.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Pots game-winner Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Nets only tally Monday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Another multi-point effort•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Eight points in last seven games•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Two points in win over Tampa•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: One of each in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.