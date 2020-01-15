Islanders' Anders Lee: Goal and assist in lopsided win

Lee finished Tuesday's 8-2 win over Detroit with two points.

Lee's goal versus the lowly Red Wings was his 14th of the season, and the forward also collected his 13th assist of the campaign Tuesday. It was Lee's first multi-point outing since Dec. 21. He only played 0:33 on the power play and hasn't produced a point with the man advantage in 15 games, so Lee must improve in that area.