Islanders' Anders Lee: Goal scoring slump
Lee has gone seven straight games without lighting the lamp.
Lee is in the first year of his seven-year $49 million contract and both he and the team have to be disappointed with his production so far. Lee only has five goals and 10 points so far this season in 19 games. Those numbers put him on pace for right around 20 goals and 20 assists which would be his worst season since 2015-16 when he had 15 and 21. The Islanders are winning without his production but more will be needed from Lee for the Islanders to continue to do the damage they are currently doing this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Keeps rolling with three points•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: First multi-point effort of season•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Slow and steady production•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Picks up second goal of year•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Buries first goal•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Feeling sense of relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.