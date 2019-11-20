Islanders' Anders Lee: Goal scoring slump

Lee has gone seven straight games without lighting the lamp.

Lee is in the first year of his seven-year $49 million contract and both he and the team have to be disappointed with his production so far. Lee only has five goals and 10 points so far this season in 19 games. Those numbers put him on pace for right around 20 goals and 20 assists which would be his worst season since 2015-16 when he had 15 and 21. The Islanders are winning without his production but more will be needed from Lee for the Islanders to continue to do the damage they are currently doing this season.