Lee scored his 13th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The veteran winger spoiled Darcy Kuemper's shutout bid midway through the second period, corralling the puck at his feet in the slot before quickly turning and beating the Kings' netminder through the five-hole. Lee has scored six goals in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up 11 points while adding 22 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating.