Lee failed to light the lamp for a ninth straight contest in a 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Overall, Lee has had a solid season with 25 goals and 41 points in 66 games. If Lee can score five more goals in the last 10 games, it would be the first time hitting the 30-plus goal mark since the 2017-18 season, when he scored 40 times. Lee has also been moved off a line with Mathew Barzal but has been playing with Brock Nelson as his center.