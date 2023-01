Lee only has one point, an assist, in his last six games.

You can go up and down the lineup for the Islanders and pull out statistics that are similar to this one or even worse. The team as a whole is struggling mightily to score goals at this point in the season, as they have only lit the lamp 15 times in their last nine games. They hope to rectify that situation on Monday when they are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.