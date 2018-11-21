Islanders' Anders Lee: Goals are down

Lee is on pace to score about 25 goals and 60 points this season.

The loss of John Tavares has had a negative effect on Lee's ability to put the puck in the net this season. Lee had scored 34 and 40 goals playing with Tavares the past two campaigns, but only averaged 20 assists. Without Tavares, Lee isn't scoring as much although that may could be because his shooting percentage has come down from a high of 19.2% last season to 11.3% this year. Perhaps it's not the loss of Tavares that is keeping Lee from lighting the lamp, just bad puck luck. Either way, Lee is still on pace to equal last season's point total of 62 and therefore is still a fantasy asset.