Islanders' Anders Lee: Good bet to remain on island

Lee is expected to be re-signed by the Islanders after the season ends, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.

Lee has 27 goals and 47 points in 76 games for an offensively challenged Islanders team this season. Those numbers are solid when you consider the mediocre talent around him. It seems that Lee and the Islanders are pretty close to an agreement on price and are just working out the other details of his contract, such as length.