Islanders' Anders Lee: Good to go
Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Lee (personal) participated in morning skate, which indicates he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Canadiens.
Lee missed Monday's practice to be present for the birth of his first child, but he was always expected to be available for Tuesday's tilt. The 29-year-old Minnesotan, who's notched 19 goals and 40 points in 64 games this campaign, will skate on the Islanders' top line and first power-play unit against Montreal.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Absent Monday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Erupts for three points in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: One of each in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Active night results in goal No. 15•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Goal and assist in lopsided win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.