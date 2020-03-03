Islanders' Anders Lee: Good to go

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Lee (personal) participated in morning skate, which indicates he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Canadiens.

Lee missed Monday's practice to be present for the birth of his first child, but he was always expected to be available for Tuesday's tilt. The 29-year-old Minnesotan, who's notched 19 goals and 40 points in 64 games this campaign, will skate on the Islanders' top line and first power-play unit against Montreal.