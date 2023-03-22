Lee contributed a goal and an assist in the Islanders' 7-2 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.
Lee earned his third multi-point game over his last eight contests. He's been inconsistent over that stretch though, given that he was held off the scoresheet in the other five outings. Overall in 2022-23, Lee has 27 goals and 48 points through 72 appearances.
