Lee distributed an assist and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Lee recorded the primary assist on Adam Pelech's game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Lee's performance Tuesday brought his season totals up to 15 assists, 24 points, 91 shots on net and 31 hits through 37 outings. The apple in Tuesday's game raised his point streak to four games, which ties his season best. With eight points in his last six games, the 35-year-old winger remains a steady source of offense and should challenge for the 50-point mark for the sixth time in his career. He holds solid fantasy value in most standard formats, both as a streaming option and a permanent player to own.