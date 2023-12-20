Lee scored a goal on four shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Lee jammed home a loose puck behind Stuart Skinner to knot the game at 1-1. This goal snaps a four-game point drought for the captain as he has struggled to start this season with just 11 points in 31 games. Lee should continue to play on the Islanders' top line and second power-play unit.