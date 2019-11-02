Islanders' Anders Lee: Keeps rolling with three points
Lee scored a goal on four shots and picked up an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. He was also plus-3 and blocked three shots.
Lee enjoyed his first multi-point game of the year against Philadelphia on Sunday and followed that up with tonight's three-point effort. He banked a backhander off of Andrei Vasilevskiy from below the goal line to give the Isles a 4-1 lead late in the third period. He also assisted on Josh Basiley's game-winner and Derick Brassard's empty-netter. Lee has five goals and nine points in his first 12 games of 2019-20.
