Lee (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Lee is considered to be out indefinitely, and his placement on LTIR guarantees that he won't return until April 1 at the earliest. The 30-year-old winger was leading the Islanders with 12 goals at the time of his injury. Kieffer Bellows slotted into his first-line role Saturday, and head coach Barry Trotz has noted that Oliver Wahlstrom could fit in that spot as well.