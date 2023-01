Lee scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Lee went a pair of games without a point, but he's picked up five goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. He restored a two-goal advantage for the Islanders early in the third period Tuesday. The 32-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 115 shots on net, 60 hits, 30 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances this season.