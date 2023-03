Lee scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The Islanders were down 1-0 heading into the third period, but they dominated the final 20 minutes with Lee leading the charge. The veteran forward has five goals and eight points over the last eight games, and on the season he's racked up 24 goals and 44 points in 65 contests, putting him on pace for his first 30-goal campaign since 2017-18.