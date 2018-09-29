Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights lamp twice in preseason loss
Lee scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 preseason loss to the Sabres.
Each of his tallies got the Islanders to within one of tying the game, but they were never able to close the deal. Lee now has four goals this preseason, offering some hope that his production won't plummet now that John Taveras is in another uniform.
