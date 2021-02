Lee scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Sabres.

His tally less than five minutes into the first period gave Ilya Sorokin all the offensive support the rookie netminder would need, but Lee also fired home an empty-netter to pad his totals. The 30-year-old has a three-game point streak going, and on the season Lee has seven goals and 10 points in 15 contests.