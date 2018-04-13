Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights the lamp 40 times

Lee finished the 2017-18 season with 40 goals and 22 points for the Islanders.

Lee was a mainstay on the top line with John Tavares. He's not the most graceful skater in the NHL and doesn't have the hardest shot, but he knows how to position his big body in front of the opposing net for deflections and rebounds. If Tavares re-signs with the Islanders then Lee should once again approach similar numbers next season, but if Tavares departs, his numbers could tumble.