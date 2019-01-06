Islanders' Anders Lee: Makes big impact in win

Lee scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Lee's 15th snipe of the season came with less than five minutes to play and turned out to be the game winner. The 28-year-old now has 29 points for the season, good for third on the team. His assist came on Jordan Eberle's game-tying goal early in the third period.

More News
Our Latest Stories