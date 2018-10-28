Islanders' Anders Lee: Matches career-best four points in game
Lee scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 6-1 domination of the Flyers.
The four points matched Lee's career best, which was set on Feb. 14, 2015. Lee, Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson are a potent trio -- together, they put up eight points Saturday (three goals, five assists). Lee really needed the points -- he'd put up just five in eight games prior to that and he'd had no multi-point games. And while the 40-goal man has just three snipes this year, Lee should see an uptick if he and his linemates continue to show this level of chemistry.
