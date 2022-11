Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. The Isles don't disclose any injury information. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.