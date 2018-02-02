Islanders' Anders Lee: Moved off top line
Lee practiced on a line with Matthew Barzal and Jordan Eberle on Friday, Cory Wright of the Islanders website reports.
If that combination holds true, it would be the first time this season that Lee is not playing with John Tavares. The Islanders have come out cold after the All-Star break with only a single goal in two games and this is likely a move to shake up the offense by coach Doug Weight. Lee hasn't registered a point in the past four games but is having a terrific season with 27 goals. This move may only be a temporary one.
